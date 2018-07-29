Welcome To The Second Summer Of Hell: North Jersey Bus Routes To Change For 2.5 Years

New Jersey commuters have just less than three weeks before the state's transportation department begins its next construction project -- making your already hellish commute even worse.

The fateful day is Aug. 17, which marks the beginning of a two and-a-half year rehabilitation project for Route 495 Bridge over routes 1 and 9 and Paterson Plank Road in North Bergen, Department of Transportation officials announced.

On Aug, 10, the 31st Street ramp from Kennedy Boulevard to Route 495 will close.

You can expect severe congestion and detours -- lots and lots of detours.

Below are the impacted bus routes:

No. 87 Jersey City-Hoboken

No. 107 South Orange-New York

No. 108 Newark-New York

No. 111 New York-IKEA-Jersey Gardens

No. 124 Secaucus-New York

No. 127S Ridgefield-Union City-New York

No. 129 Secaucus-Union City-New York

No. 144 Elmwood Park-Hackensack-New York

No. 160 Elmwood Park-Wallington-New York

No. 161 Paterson-Passaic-New York

No. 163 Ridgewood-New York

No. 167 Harrington Park-Teaneck-New York

No. 190X Paterson-Rutherford-New York

No. 190 (local) Paterson-Rutherford-New York

No. 191 Willowbrook-Montclair-New York

No. 192 Clifton-New York

No. 195 Willowbrook-Cedar Grove-New York

No. 199 Clifton-Lyndhurst-New York

The following bus routes do not require a detour, but are expected to be impacted by delays due to increased traffic congestion:

No. 83 Hackensack-Jersey City-Journal Square

No. 85 Mill Creek-Harmon Meadow-Hoboken

No. 127 (regular) Ridgefield-Union City-New York

No. 320 Mill Creek-North Bergen Park & Ride-New York (a detour will be necessary in later stages and information will be provided in advance)

Quick facts:

Buses will operate their regular routing westbound along 31st Street through Union City the entire span of the day.

· All current Union City bus stops on 31st Street will be served, including both Bergenline Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard.

· Between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays, all NJ TRANSIT Buses using the 31st Street ramp will follow regular routes and continue to have access to Route 495 westbound.

· All buses between 1 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next morning will continue to use the 31st Street ramp but will be detoured onto Paterson Plank Road.

· Delays through Union City are anticipated due to increased traffic volume, and customers should plan accordingly for these delays.

Buses may encounter conditions that result in significant delays in the outbound direction during both the morning and evening peak periods.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.