What's Drug Addiction Got To Do With North Jersey Car Dealer's Tax Scam? Nothing, Judge Says

Samyon and Alexandra Gilstein.
Samyon and Alexandra Gilstein. Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

What did a Bergen County car dealer's $1.2 million scam have to do with his heroin addiction? Nothing, a judge ruled.

Samyon Gilstein of Edgewater maintained the money he and his wife Alexandra stole through their former business -- Sunrise Motors on Route 46 -- was used to support his heroin addiction that his attorney said cost him approximately $2,100 a week, NorthJersey.com reports .

Judge Gary Wilcox, however, declined the 33-year-old admittance into Bergen County's Drug Court program Tuesday, ruling he found no connection between his drug habit and last year's massive sales tax theft, the article says.

*** ORIGINAL STORY : Samyon Gilstein and his wife collected more than $1.6 million in sales tax but reported that they’d received only $360,000 over the course of four years, former Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal said. ***

Sentencing is scheduled for next month on tax evasion charges.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

