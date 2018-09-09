Contact Us
Arrangements Set For Beloved Fair Lawn Police Officer Edward Egan

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn PO Edward Egan. Photo Credit: FLPD
Egan in a light moment last Christmas season with former colleague David "Santa" Boone. Photo Credit: Contributed

Funeral arrangements have been set for popular Fair Lawn patrolman Edward Egan, who died Monday at his home.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Van Riper-Ellis-Broadway Baptist Church in Fair Lawn. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the church. Cremation will be private.

Egan, who had been with the borough police department 27 years, was battling cancer and had heart problems, colleagues said.

"Ed Egan was a friend to many," the Fair Lawn Police Department said in a Facebook post. "He lived up to the Irish Proverb: 'A good friend is like a 4-leaf clover -- hard to find and lucky to have.'"

Egan who previously worked as a state corrections officer, had recently been on light duty, they said. The 51-year-old borough native has been a member of Fire Co. 2 since he was 18 years old.

"Ed was loved by all and had a heart of absolute gold," Fair Lawn PBA President Luis Vazquez said. "He will be missed."

Egan was remembered fondly by friends and loved ones as news of his death spread.

"[Forty] years ago I met one of the happiest people in life," Dave DeLucca said in a Facebook post. "Truly one of the best people, friends and brothers in life."

"He was a great human being and a true brother," said Emerson Councilman Brian Downing, a retired Bergen County sheriff's officer. "The best laugh and always had your back."

Aileen McDonald remembered Egan as "a good man, a funny man, a man now gone too early."

