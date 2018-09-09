Arrangements Set For Beloved Fair Lawn Police Officer Edward Egan

Funeral arrangements have been set for popular Fair Lawn patrolman Edward Egan, who died Monday at his home.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Van Riper-Ellis-Broadway Baptist Church in Fair Lawn. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. at the church. Cremation will be private.

Egan, who had been with the borough police department 27 years, was battling cancer and had heart problems, colleagues said.

"Ed Egan was a friend to many," the Fair Lawn Police Department said in a Facebook post. "He lived up to the Irish Proverb: 'A good friend is like a 4-leaf clover -- hard to find and lucky to have.'"

Egan who previously worked as a state corrections officer, had recently been on light duty, they said. The 51-year-old borough native has been a member of Fire Co. 2 since he was 18 years old.

"Ed was loved by all and had a heart of absolute gold," Fair Lawn PBA President Luis Vazquez said. "He will be missed."

Egan was remembered fondly by friends and loved ones as news of his death spread.

"[Forty] years ago I met one of the happiest people in life," Dave DeLucca said in a Facebook post. "Truly one of the best people, friends and brothers in life."

"He was a great human being and a true brother," said Emerson Councilman Brian Downing, a retired Bergen County sheriff's officer. "The best laugh and always had your back."

Aileen McDonald remembered Egan as "a good man, a funny man, a man now gone too early."

