Beloved Lyndhurst Soccer Coach Who Died Suddenly While Playing Was Father Figure To Team

Fausto Arcentales Jr. of Lyndhurst died suddenly doing what he loved -- playing soccer. A husband, father and coach, Arcentales passed away on Sept. 8 at 47 years old.

More than $13,900 had been raised for his wife and children on a GoFundMe page as of Sunday launched by his brother Wesley Arcentales.

The assistant coach for the Lyndhurst High School varsity soccer team and 10-year coach for the Clifton Stallions traveling team, Fausto was remembered as a family man who never never settled for mediocrity.

"His drive to be better was contagious," his brother wrote on the page. "This is why he made such a good coach. He had this innate ability to elevate your game no matter what you were playing."

The night that Fausto died, the entire LHS soccer team and dozens of community members gathered in his honor on the field.

"They spoke of their coach, who to many of them, was more than that," hie brother said.

"He was a father-figure and a friend. They shared how he supported them, how he pushed them because he knew they could be better, even if the players didn't see it themselves. Fausto was simply the man that did anything for anyone and never asked for anything by hard work in return."

Fausto's players expressed extreme sadness after his loss. Some said they felt lost without him. Still, they went on to win their games without him there on the sidelines -- many saying the victory was for him.

"Tonight i played both my games. I didn’t know if i could. I didn’t know what to do," co-coach and friend Denis Jel Cic said in a Facebook post.

"I know that he pushed me to work harder than normal. My team won both games and i didn’t stop working hard for him. Thank you Fausto Arcentales for being with me. Always. Love you friend."

Burial was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

