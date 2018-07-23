Beloved Park Ridge Butcher Steven Borchers Dies, 59

Longtime Park Ridge butcher, Steven James Borchers, Sr., 59, of Midland Park, died Monday, July 23.

Born in Westwood, he grew up in Hillsdale and lived in Jersey City, Edison and Washington Township, before moving to Midland Park eight years ago. Borchers worked with B&M Market in Park Ridge.

"Anyone that has met Steve knows what a special person he was and how he always had a positive attitude," the business said online in his memory. "He was the type of person who would give you the shirt off his back. He had a fun-loving spirit, was an amazing butcher and made coming to work a joy each and every day."

Borchers is survived by his children Brian Ryan, Steven Jr., and Jessica Pandel; his mother Dorothy Borchers; brother Richard, and his grandchildren Faith, Jakob, Skye, Meadow, Leah, and Maya. He was predeceased by his wife Deborah Marie Borchers, sister Diane Desch, and his father, Herman Borchers.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 69 Valley Street, Hillsdale.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.