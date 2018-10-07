Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
obituaries

Celebration Of Life Will Honor Montvale Teacher Donna Myhre

Cecilia Levine

Celebration Of Life Will Honor Montvale Teacher Donna Myhre

Cecilia Levine
Donna Myhre with her daughter, Mikayla, in Oakland. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Mike and Donna Myhres are college sweethearts who live with their daughter McKayla in Oakland, NJ. Donna is an inspiring 6th grade math teacher battling ALS. The Myhres' only bathroom was no longer safe, so they reached out to George for help. He and
Mike and Donna Myhres are college sweethearts who live with their daughter McKayla in Oakland, NJ. Donna is an inspiring 6th grade math teacher battling ALS. The Myhres' only bathroom was no longer safe, so they reached out to George for help. He and Video Credit: George To The Rescue
Donna Myhre and her daughter Mikayla play outside in 2016. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A celebration of life has been scheduled for Fieldstone Middle School math teacher Donna Myhre, who died Saturday morning following a hard-fought battle with ALS at 43 years old.

The service will be on Saturday, Oct. 13 6 to 8 p.m. at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Oakland, with a speech by Pastor Ed Hasse. The family will receive guests at the church prior to the celebration.

A limited memorial at the Oakland Memorial Home will be from 2 to 4 p.m. that day.There will be no formal service at the funeral home.

Myhre -- survived by her husband, Mike Myhre, and her beloved daughter Mikayla, 5 -- was remembered as a fighter, an impactful teacher and a dear friend.

"By all accounts Donna is an inspiration of strength in the face of adversity," Jeff Baloun wrote on a GoFundMe page for her family. She also mattered to my dear friend CK who always speaks with wonderful admiration of Donna and her family."

"Donna was my older son, Alex’s math teacher and she was always encouraging and instantly likable and a favorite teacher," Nicky Lukmann added. "And now my younger son, Nicky is in FS and although he didn’t have her all the students are heart broken. Donna was an amazing inspiration to everyone."

Myhre in 2016 was featured on NBC renovation show "George to the Rescue." The show honored her on its social media page.

"The GTTR family is deeply saddened by Donna Myhre’s passing.Donna will remain an inspiration to us all and our thoughts are with her loved ones."

