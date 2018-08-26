Contact Us
obituaries

Clifton Liquor Store Owner Darpan Rana Dies, 44

Cecilia Levine
Darpan I. Rana was the owner of Henry's Liquors on Van Houten Avenue in Clifton.
Darpan I. Rana was the owner of Henry's Liquors on Van Houten Avenue in Clifton. Photo Credit: Rana Family/GOOGLE MAPS

Darpan I. Rana of Clifton died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 44 years old.

Born in Navasari, India, Darpan came to the U.S. in 1976 settling in Passaic. He has lived in Clifton since 1993.

Darpan was the owner of Henry’s Liquors on Van Houten Avenue in Clifton since 1995. He was also a trading support specialist with Jones Trading of Morristown.

Darpan is survived by his beloved wife, Nirali Rana; daughters Krishna and Citra Rana; mother Jashvanti Rana; and sister Amita Mistry.

He was predeceased by his father, Ishwarlal Rana.

A funeral service was held Monday.

