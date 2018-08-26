Clifton Liquor Store Owner Darpan Rana Dies, 44

Darpan I. Rana of Clifton died Saturday, Aug. 25. He was 44 years old.

Born in Navasari, India, Darpan came to the U.S. in 1976 settling in Passaic. He has lived in Clifton since 1993.

Darpan was the owner of Henry’s Liquors on Van Houten Avenue in Clifton since 1995. He was also a trading support specialist with Jones Trading of Morristown.

Darpan is survived by his beloved wife, Nirali Rana; daughters Krishna and Citra Rana; mother Jashvanti Rana; and sister Amita Mistry.

He was predeceased by his father, Ishwarlal Rana.

A funeral service was held Monday.

