Community Rallies For Clifton Brothers Mourning Dad John Liguori, 44

The community is coming together in support of a pair of Clifton brothers mourning the recent loss of their father, John Liguori.

John, a Belleville native, died Dec. 3 at 44 years old.

More than $300 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Wednesday night for Andrew and Thomas Liguori.

John was a Clifton High School graduate (Class of 1992) and went on to graduate from Berkeley College.

He worked as a lab technician with Bio Reference Laboratories of Elmwood Park and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees.

John was predeceased by his father, John Liguori in 1985.

In addition to his two sons, John is survived by his mom, Annette DeStefano and her husband, Joseph; sister Gina Liguori and Chris Galante; aunt Terry and her husband Ben Malatesta; cousin Lisa Nilsson, her husband Joseph and their sons Cole and Jack Nilsson; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Cremation was private.

