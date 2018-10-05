Community Rallies For Clifton Woman Who Took Fatal Fall Feeding Stray Church Cats

Ewelina P. Krzywinska of Clifton died on Sept. 28. She was 31 years old.

More than $7,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe toward her funeral.

Ewelina, an avid animal lover, was on her way to feed cats behind her church when she fell and sustained brain damage, according to the GoFundMe launched by her sister, Klaudia Kolodynska. She ultimately died from her injuries, the campaign says.

For most of her life, Ewelina, who came to the U.S. from Poland in 2001, had been battling a rare nerve disorder, the campaign says.

"Through it all she was a fighter," Kolodynska wrote of her sister on the GoFundMe. "She came back stronger from every setback. She loved life fully, she was dedicated to everyone around her.

"She never thought of herself because she put every one else in front of her own needs."

Ewelina is survived by her mother Barbara her stepfather Grzegorz Kolodynski; sisters Kamila and Klaudia; and grandmother Anna Paluszek, her obituary says.

Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service in Wallington. A funeral Mass will be 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at Holy Rosary Church in Passaic. Burial will be in Poland.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.