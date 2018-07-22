Diana Herbig Of Ringwood Had 'Caring Heart, Loving Personality,' 36

Diana L. Herbig of Ringwood died on July 14. She was 36 years old.

Diana graduated from Lakeland High School and Bridgewater State College. She was known for her loving personality and caring heart, especially when it came to saving animals and taking care of others.

Her happiest times were spent singing and dancing to 80s music, celebrating holidays with her family especially Christmas, and spending time down the Jersey shore.

Diana is survived by her parents, Robert and Pamela Herbig; her sister, Lauren; her aunt; Lynette Osborne; her uncles, Michael Herbig and John W. Runge; her cousins, Christopher and Jonathan Herbig; her great aunts, Barbara Wrede and Elizabeth Runge; and great uncle, Herbert Wrede. Diana was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Madeline and Bill Runge and her paternal grandparents, Elsie and Jospeh Herbig.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Diana's memory can be made to Ramapo-Bergen Animal Rescue or Golden Re-Triever Inc. NJ or American Heart Association.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.