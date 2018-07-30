Former Bergen Catholic Football Player Andrew Hazuda Dies, 27

Wayne native Andrew Hazuda died on July 29 after a long illness. He was 27 years old.

Andrew had lived most of his life in North Haledon and was a graduate of Manchester Regional High School. There, he served as captain of the baseball team and a member of the football team.

He also played football for Bergen Catholic High School.

Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Paul and Christine Hazuda; and his sister, Sara Paige Hazuda.

CLICK HERE to donate to Andrew's funeral fund.

