Former Passaic County Sheriff Dispatcher Samantha Delmonico Dies, 42

Cecilia Levine
Samantha Delmonico of Hawthorne died Saturday, Sept. 29.

Samantha Delmonico of Hawthorne died on Saturday, Sept. 29. She was 42 years old.

A Wayne native, Samantha lived in North Haledon and Haledon. She had worked for the Passaic County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher.

A fundraiser for her daughter, Mia Mateo, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Underdog Bar & Grill.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home in Hawthorne.

