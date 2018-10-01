Former Passaic County Sheriff Dispatcher Samantha Delmonico Dies, 42

Samantha Delmonico of Hawthorne died on Saturday, Sept. 29. She was 42 years old.

A Wayne native, Samantha lived in North Haledon and Haledon. She had worked for the Passaic County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher.

A fundraiser for her daughter, Mia Mateo, is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Underdog Bar & Grill.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home in Hawthorne.

