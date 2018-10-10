Funeral Arrangements Set For Isabella Café Of Emerson, 17

A funeral Mass is scheduled Wednesday for a 17-year-old Emerson girl.

Isabella Café, who was described as both a talented singer and pianist, died suddenly Thursday night.

Visiting hours are from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Becker Funeral Home , 219 Kinderkamack Road in Westwood, (201) 664-0292 .The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Jefferson Ave. in Emerson.

The oldest of three children, Isabella turned 17 on Oct. 3.

Those who knew the 11th-grader called her beautiful and talented.

"She came from a wonderful family," one parent said.

"She was a great kid, always smiling and polite," said another. "Played the piano, sang like a bird and acted in all the school plays and was an altar server. "It is heartbreaking."

