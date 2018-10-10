Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

obituaries

Funeral Arrangements Set For Isabella Café Of Emerson, 17

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Isabella Café of Emerson
Isabella Café of Emerson Photo Credit: Isabella Café (Instagram)

A funeral Mass is scheduled Wednesday for a 17-year-old Emerson girl.

Isabella Café, who was described as both a talented singer and pianist, died suddenly Thursday night.

Visiting hours are from 2  to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at Becker Funeral Home , 219 Kinderkamack Road in Westwood, (201) 664-0292 .The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Jefferson Ave. in Emerson.

The oldest of three children, Isabella turned 17 on Oct. 3.

Those who knew the 11th-grader called her beautiful and talented.

"She came from a wonderful family," one parent said.

"She was a great kid, always smiling and polite," said another. "Played the piano, sang like a bird and acted in all the school plays and was an altar server. "It is heartbreaking."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.