North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Garfield Native Christopher Kanarski Dies, 35

Cecilia Levine
Chris Kanarski of Garfield
Chris Kanarski of Garfield Photo Credit: Chris Kanarski

Christopher Kanarski died on Nov. 16. He was 35 years old.

Kanarski was born and Passaic and raised in Garfield. He moved to Rockaway and graduated from Rockaway High School in 2001.

Kanarski earned his associates degree from Morristown Community College and had been working for Verizon in East Hanover.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23 at the Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service in Wallington. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Saturday at St. Joseph's Church in Passaic.

Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook.

