Grief counselors were available at Emerson Junior-Senior High School on Friday following the sudden death the night before of a junior at the school.

Isabella Café, the oldest of three children, turned 17 this month.

Those who knew her called her beautiful and talented.

"She came from a wonderful family," one said.

