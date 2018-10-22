Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

obituaries

Kevin Marra Of Lodi Dies, 35

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Marra of Lodi.
Kevin Marra of Lodi. Photo Credit: Kevin Marra Twitter

Kevin D. Marra of Lodi died on Oct. 21. He was 35 years old.

Kevin was a self-employed construction worker and member of the Lodi Moose #1971, his obituary says.

Many people left condolences for the family, some childhood friends remembering fond memories of playing outside with Kevin.

His college friend, Brett Marinelli, remembered him as"one of the funniest guys I have ever met."

Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, with a 6:30 p.m. chapel service will be held at Santangelo Funeral Home. Cremation will be private.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Marra; sister Michelle Marra and her husband Jimmy Rizos; sister Lauren Passante and her husband Anthony; and his niece and nephews Niko, Lukas, Christopher and Juliet.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.