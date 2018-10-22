Lyndhurst Salon Mourns 'Kindest Soul' Hairstylist Kim Anderson, 28

A Lyndhurst salon is rallying around the family of longtime hairstylist Kim Anderson, who died suddenly of medical complications at 28 years old Tuesday morning.

More than $39,000 had been raised of Thursday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Kim's family -- daughter Ava, 2, son Carter, 1, and husband Sean -- of Glenwood.

"It is with a heavy heart and tremendous sadness we share this news," Dolce Hair Design announced on social media. "Dolce has lost a family member and we are devastated.

"Kim was a beautiful person both inside and out. Unfortunately we are all in an unimaginable position. We are forced to say goodbye too soon."

Dolce will be holding a fundraiser in Kim's memory on Sunday, Oct. 28 beginning at 9 a.m.

Kim was remembered for her smile, her kindness and her unwavering positivity.

"Kim was such a kind, beautiful person inside and out who always had a smile on her face," Dan Catapane said on the GoFundMe. "She will be dearly missed."

"I don't think anyone can fathom that such a beautiful soul and loving Wife and Mommy is no longer with us," Mary Ondrof said. "To say you will be missed is such an understatement. To know you was to love you."

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights.

A funeral service is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 29 at the funeral home, with a liturgy scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge.

Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus

