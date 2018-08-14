Matthew Dickman Of Carlstadt Dies, 24

Matthew James Dickman of Carlstadt died at home surrounded by his family on Aug. 17. He was 24 years old.

A graduate of Henry P. Becton Regional High School, Matthew was an avid Mets fan and enjoyed golfing, fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, William Beatty.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Linda (nee Beatty) and Robert H. Dickman, Jr.; siblings Alyson R. Dickman and her fiancé Jordan Vega, and Gregory R. Dickman; grandparents Patricia Beatty, Joan Dickman and Robert Dickman, Sr.

He is also survived by his aunts, uncles and many cousins along with his dog, Duke.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Kimak Funeral Home.

A funeral procession will depart from the Kimak Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21 for a Funeral Mass at Assumption R.C. Church in Wood-Ridge. Cremation will be private.

