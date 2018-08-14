Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prospect Park PD: One Caught, One Sought In West Milford Car Burglary Spree
obituaries

Matthew Dickman Of Carlstadt Dies, 24

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Matt Dickman of Carlstadt.
Matt Dickman of Carlstadt. Photo Credit: Matt Dickman

Matthew James Dickman of Carlstadt died at home surrounded by his family on Aug. 17. He was 24 years old.

A graduate of Henry P. Becton Regional High School, Matthew was an avid Mets fan and enjoyed golfing, fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, William Beatty.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Linda (nee Beatty) and Robert H. Dickman, Jr.; siblings Alyson R. Dickman and her fiancé Jordan Vega, and Gregory R. Dickman; grandparents Patricia Beatty, Joan Dickman and Robert Dickman, Sr.

He is also survived by his aunts, uncles and many cousins along with his dog, Duke.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Kimak Funeral Home.

A funeral procession will depart from the Kimak Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21 for a Funeral Mass at Assumption R.C. Church in Wood-Ridge. Cremation will be private.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.