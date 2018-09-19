Contact Us
Michael Goursky Of Emerson Dies, 26

Michael Goursky of Emerson died on Sunday, Sept. 16. He was 26 years old.

Born in Hackensack, Michael was formerly of Hasbrouck Heights and had been working in construction, his obituary says.

He is survived by his parents, Deborah (nee Wachter) and Gary Goursky; sister Christina Goursky; grandmother Peggy Goursky; along with aunts, uncles cousins and friends.

Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bergen County Animal Shelter 100 United Lane in Teterboro.

