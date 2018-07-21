Midland Park Carpenter David Laauwe Dies, 42

David Laauwe of Midland Park died on July 21. He was 42 years old.

Born in Ridgewood he has lived in Midland Park all his life. He was a carpenter by trade and was a former member of the NYC Carpenter’s union.

David loved fishing, camping and quiet walks in the woods.

He is preceded in death by his mother Janice Laauwe (nee Breur). He is survived by his father Alfred Laauwe and brother Gregory Laauwe.

Visitation is July 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road in Franklin Lakes. Burial will be held privately at George Washington Memorial Park.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.