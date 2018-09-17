Neil 'Snubs' Griswold Of Elmwood Park Was 'Good Friend, Great Father'

Neil Griswold of Elmwood Park died on Sept. 14. He was 32 years old.

Affectionately nicknamed "Snubs," loved ones are remembering Neil as a "unique young soul" who touched many lives.

"Lost a great friend today but an even better father," Michele Paladino wrote on Facebook.

According to his obituary, Neil shared a special bond with his daughter Emaiya, whom he loved endlessly.

Many remembered Neil for his loyalty.

"Lost a childhood friend, more like a brother today," Audrey Johnson said on Facebook.

"Neil Snub Gris you will be forever missed and loved always. Growing up, even tho he was younger then me he always had my back, back then and recently. I Love u man. I'm gonna miss u like crazy until we meet again..."

Predeceased by his father, Lenny aka Doc; Grandma Marie; Grandpa Leo and Grandpa Henry, Neil is survived by his mother Susan; grandmother Ruth; brother Christopher, his wife Justine and their son Christopher; daughter Emaiya and her mother Joddie.

He is also survived by his girlfriend Nicole and her son Devan; Susan's partner Kirk along with his sons Billy and Michael; cousin Zach and family; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Services were held Sept. 18, with a private cremation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.