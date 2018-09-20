North Jersey Mom Marisa Aversa Dies After Battle With Breast Cancer, 43

Bergen County mom Marisa Aversa (Cucciniello) died Thursday, Sept. 20 after a three-year battle with breast cancer. She was 43 years old.

Born in Westwood and raised in Montvale, Marisa lived in Massachusetts, Montana, Georgia and Florida before settling in Fair Lawn 12 years ago.

A trained pastry chef and restaurant manager with a degree from the Culinary Institute of America, Marisa had worked as an office manager at Yankee Linen in Paterson for many years.

She volunteered with the Girl Scouts in Fair Lawn and was a religious education teacher at St. Anne's Church. She also helped with the Book Fair at Westmoreland Elementary School, according to her obituary.

Marisa is survived by her beloved daughter Abigail Aversa, her mom Martha Gelnaw and many more friends and relatives.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday with Mass to follow at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marisa’s memory to her daughter Abigail Aversa's education fund. Please make checks payable to Abigail Aversa 529 Plan and mail to Janney Montgomery Scott, 600 East Crescent Ave. Suite 101 Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458

