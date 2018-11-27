Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lyndhurst School Board Member-Elect Surrenders Seat Following Theft Charges
obituaries

Paramus Police's 'Chief For A Day' Neha Kurian Dies, 14

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Neha Kurian and Detective Sgt. James Teehan at 2016 Chief for a Day. Photo Credit: Paramus Police Department
Neha Kurian was the Paramus Police Department's "Chief for a Day" with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office in 2016. Photo Credit: Paramus Police
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kurian family at this time," the Paramus Police Department said in a Facebook post. Photo Credit: Paramus Police

A Paramus teenager who in 2016 served as the borough department's "Chief for a Day" passed away Wednesday after a long battle with an illness.

Neha Kurian, 14, was an eighth grade student at East Brook Middle School. She is survived by her parents, Bromley and Beena; and brother Nikkhil. She was predeceased by her sister Nimi.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kurian family at this time," the Paramus Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.