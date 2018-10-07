Contact Us
Rachel Calabrese Of Wyckoff Dies, 34

Rachel Calabrese
Rachel Calabrese Photo Credit: Rachel Calabrese Facebook

Wyckoff native Rachel Corinne Calabrese died Tuesday, Oct. 2. She was 34 years old.

Rachel graduated from Suffolk University in Boston, where she moved to in 2009, her obituary says. She had been working as a regional account manager for Comcast.

Surviving Rachel are her parents, Frank and Linda Calabrese; brother Mike Calabrese and his wife Erin; along with her niece Madelyn and nephew Max.

Donations in Rachel's memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

