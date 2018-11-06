Contact Us
Ridgewood College Student Amanda Aujero Dies Suddenly

Amanda Aujero of Ridgewood died suddenly on Nov. 7. She was 19 years old.
Amanda Aujero of Ridgewood died suddenly on Nov. 7. She was 19 years old.

Amanda Aujero of Ridgewood died suddenly on Nov. 7. She was 19 years old.

More than $2,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her family as of Thursday evening.

Aujero was a sophomore criminal justice major at the University of Stockton, where she made Dean’s List every semester she was there.

"Her positive and loving character was always contagious, lighting up the room with her bright and energetic smile," the GoFundMe says.

"Anyone who knew Amanda knew she had the most selfless soul, caring about everyone else’s needs before her own. Her laughter, humor, and kindness always found a way to keep us smiling."

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at the Riewerts Memorial Home in Bergenfield. The funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

