Stephen Wyssenski Of Fair Lawn Dies, 49

Stephen Wyssenski of Fair Lawn died suddenly on Nov. 24. He was 49 years old.

Stephen was formerly a member of IBEW Local 164 of Paramus, where he previously resided.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus. A funeral service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at the funeral home, followed by 10 a.m. funeral Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, in Paramus.

Interment will be at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly.

Stephen is predecased by his brother, Michael Wyssenski.

He is survived by his wife, Christie Wyssenski (nee Smith); children Stephen P., Thomas and Allison Wyssenski; parents Walter and Maryann Wyssenski; sisters Jean M. Roka and her husband John, Mary Ellen Laubsch and her husband William; along with niece and nephews Michael, Sean and Emily.

Memorial contributions can be made in Stephen's memory to the Allison Wyssenski Educational Fund, 20 Van Saun Pl., Fair Lawn.

