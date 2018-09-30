Contact Us
obituaries

Stonehill College Football Player Marc Tarabocchia Of Ramsey Dies Suddenly, 20

Cecilia Levine
Marc Tarabocchia, 20 of Ramsey, died suddenly Tuesday morning while away at college.
Marc Tarabocchia, 20 of Ramsey, died suddenly Tuesday morning while away at college. Photo Credit: Marc Tarabocchia

The Ramsey and Stonehill College communities were devastated by the loss of 20-year-old Marc Tarabocchia, who died suddenly while away at school Tuesday morning.

Tarabocchia graduated from Ramsey High School, where he held a record on the track team. He was also a member of the wrestling and football teams.

The Stonehill College junior was a three-year offensive lineman on the school's football team. He was remembered fondly by head coach Eli Gardner in an official statement.

"I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual," he said, "and good friend to all within the football program here at Stonehill."

His teammates and peers gathered at 4 p.m. on college grounds for a memorial service. Heartfelt condolences flooded social media.

"RIP my man Marc T," teammate Tim O'Brien wrote on Twitter. "kid always knew how to enjoy himself and was a pleasure to be around... can’t wait to mambo no. 5 with you next time we meet ❤️"

"It’s always the nicest ones who don’t know their value to other people," peer Austin Rodrigues said. "We miss you for who you were. RIP Marc 😇🙏🏻"

