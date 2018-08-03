Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

obituaries

TRIBUTE: John Brennan Of Edgewater, 23, Was 'Genuine, Talented Pianist, Friend To All'

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
John Brennan of Edgewater and Fairivew, a Leonia High School graduate.
John Brennan of Edgewater and Fairivew, a Leonia High School graduate. Photo Credit: Ivonne Jewel FACEBOOK

John Patrick Brennan of Edgewater died on Saturday, July 28. He was 23 years old.

Born to Joseph and Mayda Brennan, John attended the Eleanor Van Gelder Elementary School and Leonia Middle School. He graduated from Leonia High School and attended classes at Bergen Community College.

The Fairview resident was remembered as kind and caring with a kindred sprit and a passion for cars. He loved snowboarding, wakeboarding, skateboarding -- almost anything using a board. He also enjoyed playing piano. He was a good friend to many and deeply loved by his family.

Condolences poured in.

"You were easily one of the most accepting people I’ve ever met in LHS," Will Ramos said. "Even when we losers didn’t fit in, we always somehow fit in with each other regardless. You were a big part of so many peoples lives... i don’t think there are enough words to describe the impact you had on everyone."

"Every class we had together was a riot," High school friend Grace-Ann DeLucia said. "You could make the entire class crack up over the simplest thing."

Ivonne Jewel said John was one of the most genuine people she knew.

"He really made me feel welcome to the high school," she wrote on social media. "One of my fondest memories of John was watching him play the piano at school. He played the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' theme song like an absolute pro!

"An absolutely unique and amazing person. Never was he rude or disrespectful. I'm so sorry to see you go, but am happy to know that you are no longer suffering and are finally at peace. Rest easy my friend 💙"

He is survived by his father Joseph Brennan; mother and step father Mayda & Roy Lyon; grandmother Suzan Eglenglocolu; brothers and sisters Ryan Brennan, Kristian Brennan and wife Liana, Mary Brennan and husband Jayme, Quinn Lyon and Augustus Lyon; nieces and nephews Aidan, Grace, Emily, Lily and Carter.

Burial was at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.