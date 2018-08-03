TRIBUTE: John Brennan Of Edgewater, 23, Was 'Genuine, Talented Pianist, Friend To All'

John Patrick Brennan of Edgewater died on Saturday, July 28. He was 23 years old.

Born to Joseph and Mayda Brennan, John attended the Eleanor Van Gelder Elementary School and Leonia Middle School. He graduated from Leonia High School and attended classes at Bergen Community College.

The Fairview resident was remembered as kind and caring with a kindred sprit and a passion for cars. He loved snowboarding, wakeboarding, skateboarding -- almost anything using a board. He also enjoyed playing piano. He was a good friend to many and deeply loved by his family.

Condolences poured in.

"You were easily one of the most accepting people I’ve ever met in LHS," Will Ramos said. "Even when we losers didn’t fit in, we always somehow fit in with each other regardless. You were a big part of so many peoples lives... i don’t think there are enough words to describe the impact you had on everyone."

"Every class we had together was a riot," High school friend Grace-Ann DeLucia said. "You could make the entire class crack up over the simplest thing."

Ivonne Jewel said John was one of the most genuine people she knew.

"He really made me feel welcome to the high school," she wrote on social media. "One of my fondest memories of John was watching him play the piano at school. He played the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' theme song like an absolute pro!

"An absolutely unique and amazing person. Never was he rude or disrespectful. I'm so sorry to see you go, but am happy to know that you are no longer suffering and are finally at peace. Rest easy my friend 💙"

He is survived by his father Joseph Brennan; mother and step father Mayda & Roy Lyon; grandmother Suzan Eglenglocolu; brothers and sisters Ryan Brennan, Kristian Brennan and wife Liana, Mary Brennan and husband Jayme, Quinn Lyon and Augustus Lyon; nieces and nephews Aidan, Grace, Emily, Lily and Carter.

Burial was at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery in Paramus.

