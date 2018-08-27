TRIBUTE: Steven Rosimini Of Wayne Was 'Full Of Life'

Steven Joseph Rosimini of Wayne died suddenly on Aug. 28. He was 33 years old.

He was remembered as being a spiritual, forgiving and good hearted person.

"I have no words. My heart is broken," Angela Mitas Fae wrote on social media."You were always so full of life."

Steven developed a daredevil mentality at a young age riding dirt bikes and quads with his cousins. He graduated from Wayne Valley High School with the class of 2002 and went on to work in the irrigation industry, installing and repairing irrigation systems.

When Steven was only six years old, his older sister Danielle died after a courageous battle with Leukemia at 10 years old. Although only being six years old at the time, the tragic event had a profound impact on Steven’s life, making him the type of guy that was able to see a person for they’re worth and was a good judge of character.

Steven had a great insight and could converse fluently about almost any sport. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, the Miami Dolphins and the New York Knicks. He also loved animals, especially dogs -- Boxers in particularly. His Boxer Nikko predeceased him, however another Boxer, Cami, survives. Cami was a deathly ill Bulldog that Steven helped foster and nurture back to health and with whom he developed a strong and special bond.

"Life often requires people to have considerable amounts of mental and physical strengths to survive and get through life," his family wrote in his obituary.

"Steven often times encountered struggles in his life and did his very best to overcome them. He faced many difficulties, adversities and extreme challenges in his life and it always seemed that Steven was trying and laboring to fix his situations, his problems, or 'himself.' Steven was a special person who touched the lives of many people and will be sincerely missed by his family and his friends."

Steven is survived by his mother Shari D’Agostino and father Roy Romini; brother Roy Rosmini and his wife Kristen of Hardyston; uncles Joseph Devito and his wife Faith, Gary Rosimini and his wife Patricia; aunts Judy Rosimini, Rosemary Rosimini and Kim Sebastiano and her husband Frank.

He is also survived by 14 cousins Anthony Jr, Kenneth Jr, Gary Jr, Michael, Nicole, Annie, Joseph, Nicholas, Vincent, Michael, Emily, Sophie, Angelina, and Joseph Jr, one niece; Noelle, and one nephew; Cole, and his girlfriend Meghan. Steven was predeceased by his sister Daniel Rosimini in 1992, as well as his uncles; Anthony and Kenneth Rosimini.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in Wayne. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.