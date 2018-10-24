Contact Us
William Kittredge Of Hackensack, 33, Remembered For 'Tremendous Heart'

Cecilia Levine
Will Kittredge of Hackensack
Will Kittredge of Hackensack

Funeral arrangements have been set for William J. Kittredge IV of Hackensack, who died suddenly on Oct. 22. He was 33 years old.

Visitation is set for 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 28 at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 29, at the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah.

Will graduated from St. Joseph Regional High School in 2003, where he played football, hockey, lacrosse, and ran cross country.

His family remembered him in his obituary for having a "tremendous heart, a powerful will, and a way of making everyone feel unconditionally loved, important, and included."

