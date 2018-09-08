2 Escape Hackensack Rollover Crash With Minor Injuries, Authorities Say

Two people escaped a one-vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries Tuesday in Hackensack, authorities said.

The car was overturned when police and fire officials arrived at Summit and Fairmount avenues Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The driver and one passenger were able to get out of the vehicle and were being treated by emergency responders at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation as of 11:15 a.m.

