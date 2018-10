Two people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a three-car crash in Glen Rock Saturday evening.

One of the three cars wound up on the front lawn of a Rock Road home before being towed from the scene -- the intersection at Ackerman Avenue -- along with the other two.

Glen Rock police and EMS responded. The scene was clear by 8:45 p.m.

BOYD A. LOVING CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

