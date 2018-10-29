3 Charged With Carjacking Passaic County Chinese Food Deliverymen At Gunpoint

A man and two teenagers accused of carjacking two Chinese food deliveryman at gunpoint were identified by authorities as suspects of a string of burglaries in Prospect Park, authorities said.

William Nunn, 27 of Haledon, employed a 17-year-old from Paterson and a 16-year-old from Haledon in two separate carjackings of local Chinese restaurants, Prospect Park Police Captain Ammen Matari said.

The first incident was on Oct. 10, when the men called in a food delivery order from the Belmont Dragon in Haledon to North 17th St., and asked the driver to bring change of a $50, Matari said.

Nunn and both teens were outside when the deliveryman arrived, police said.

One of them pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded everything from him, before taking his money, driver's license and Android cell phone from his pockets, authorities said.

The men then entered his silver, 2005 Toyota Camry and fled the scene, according to Matari.

The second carjacking was on Oct. 20, when a food delivery order was placed to King Garden in Prospect Park, in which the customer aske dthe driver to bring change for $100, police said.

The deliveryman arrived to the North 12th Street residence, where the three men were waiting, Matari said. One of the three approached the driver's door attempting to pay as another pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanding everything from him, police said.

The driver fled the scene in his car as the three suspects fled on foot, Matarai said.

Following an investigation by Prospect Park Detective Sergeant Walter Richmond and Detective Arthur Canestrino, Nunn and the two teenagers were identified as the suspects, according to Matarai.

All three were charged with multiple counts of carjacking, possession of a weapon, burglary, armed robbery and conspiracy, authorities said.

Nunn was also charged with employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, and the teens were also charged with theft on juvenile delinquency complaints, authorities said.

Nunn was committed to the Passaic County Jail pending an initial hearing. The teenagers were committed to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center pending court hearings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.