3 Pedestrians Struck By Car Were Not In Crosswalk, Hackensack Police Say

A 32-year-old woman and two children were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries after being struck by a sedan while crossing the street Wednesday, authorities said.

The Hackensack driver told police he was headed east on Essex Street around 8:40 p.m., when the car in front of him stopped shortly, according to city police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

He attempted to go around the car ahead of him in the right lane when his 2012 Toyota struck the three pedestrians -- who were not in a crosswalk -- approximately 75 feet from the NJ Transit railroad tracks at Railroad Avenue, police said.

All three pedestrians were transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries. The two children were released Wednesday evening but the woman remains at the hospital for observation, according to police.

No summonses were immediately issued. The incident remains under investigation.

