3 Workers Extricated, 4 Hospitalized In New Milford Rollover Crash

Three people were extricated from their work van that had rolled onto its side after being struck by an elderly driver who failed to stop at a stop sign Monday morning in New Milford, authorities said.

The 11 a.m. crash was caused by an 89-year-old Tenafly driver who blew the stop sign at Graphic Boulevard, hitting the work van carrying three men, Detective Lieutenant Kevin Van Saders said.

The workers -- ages 28, 53 and 68 -- were transported to HUMC, and the elderly driver was transported to Englewood Hospital, all with non life-threatening injuries, Saders said.

No summonses have been issued.

