Accused Arsonist From Ridgefield Park Stole Ridgewood Motorcycle, Police Charge

A 23-year-old Ridgefield Park man who’s already compiled a hefty rap sheet – including charges of ramming a car into a pursuing police cruiser -- stole a motorcycle from the Ridgewood owner’s garage right after it had been serviced, police said.

Village detectives seized 23-year-old Zackery Rosario and recovered the $4,000 motorcycle in Passaic on July 17 with help from their city colleagues, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Passaic police charged Rosario with receiving stolen property, then turned him over to Ridgewood police, who charged him with burglary and theft.

Rosario was released pending a court hearing under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

He was picked up the very next day on a drug court violation – his third in two months -- and has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then.

Among his alleged exploits, Rosario tried hitting three separate police vehicles – ramming one from New Milford – during a March 2017 chase, authorities said. He was caught after he bailed out and tried to run, they said at the time.

The Ridgefield Park High School graduate also was charged along with two other men of setting a fire in a vacant Closter home to collect insurance money two years ago.

Criminal records show several arrests on various other charges in several towns – including Cliffside Park, Emerson, Hasbrouck Heights, Paramus, Ridgefield and Ridgefield Park.

