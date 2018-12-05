Again? Mahwah Grandparents With Drug-Dealing History Busted For Selling Oxy, Xanax, More

Two grandparents busted on similar charges in Rockland County were running an opioid distribution ring in Mahwah, according to police who said they arrested them with Oxycodone, Xanax and DAB for sale – as well as $16,000 in proceeds -- after a raid on their home.

Linda Famelico, 61, who has a history of similar arrests in Rockland and Bergen counties, was arrested Friday night at a local restaurant where she works as a delivery person, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Moments earlier, her husband, 62-year-old Aniello Famelico, was taken into custody during a court-approved search of their home on Quince Court in Mahwah, near the Rockland border, the chief said.

The couple apparently compiled their stash using forged prescriptions, he said.

A judge granted the search warrant based on investigative work by Detective Eric Larsen and Officer Martin Kilroy, Batelli said. Township detectives, Patrol Services members and a K-9 unit participated in the raid, Batelli said.

Both Famelicos were charged with having the opioids, as well as the hash oil (DAB), for sale. They were also charged with money laundering and possession of the bogus prescriptions.

They were released, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, pending a Dec. 28 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Authorities in Rockland County busted the couple during a May 2016 takedown of a large-scale drug operation in Pearl River, where they were living at the time. Seized were Oxy, Xanax, Suboxone and more, as well as $18,000 in drug cash, authorities said.

******

SEE: A Pearl River grandfather and grandmother have been charged with running a large-scale drug operation with authorities seizing nearly 2,000 prescription pills, pounds of marijuana and $18,000 cash from their Courtland Gardens apartment.

https://www.lohud.com/story/news/crime/2016/05/10/pearl-river-grandparents-pills/84189992/

******

Two months later, Linda Famelico was busted by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives, assisted by Mahwah and Montvale police.

******

SEE: A grandmother of 10 who was already facing major drug charges in Rockland County was arrested after authorities said she sold Oxycodone to an undercover detective, authorities said Friday.

https://pascackvalley.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/grandma-accused-in-big-drug-operation-charged-with-selling-oxy-in-montvale/673670/

******

“Drugs such as Oxycodone are extremely potent and have a high potential for abuse and death,” Batelli said. “These arrests and the work by Mahwah authorities closing down sources such as the one alleged in this case will save lives.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.