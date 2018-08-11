Alert Tenafly Resident Leads Police To Accused Car Burglar From The Bronx

Tenafly is one of those towns where police consider themselves fortunate to have residents who call them as soon as they see something suspicious – which is how an accused car burglar from the Bronx was caught.

Officers responding to a call from a witness that the man was trying car doors Friday night found 47-year-old Luis Camacho, who claimed he was “going door to door looking for work,” on Elm Street near Engle Street, Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Camacho, in fact, “was lost and looking for a way to get back to New York City,” deMoncada said.

Police took Camacho into custody, charged him with auto burglary and criminal attempt and released him pending a hearing, the captain said.

deMoncada also emphasized that the incident was yet another example of a community “working with us to deter crime by seeing something and saying something.”

“The Tenafly Police Department will always provide proactive patrols through our residential neighborhoods,,” the captain added, “but we encourage residents to assist our efforts by reporting any suspicious activity they observe as quickly as possible.”

Remember: Legitimate solicitors are required to register with the municipality you live in and have a photo ID and permit prominently displayed while going door-to-door. If someone comes to your house who doesn’t have the proper credentials, call police and provide as accurate description of the person as you can.

Also: Keep your vehicles locked at all times – even in your driveway – and DO NOT leave the key fob inside.

