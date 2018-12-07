Allendale Business District Blocked Off, SWAT Team Seizes Troubled Man In Shooting Threat

After more than an hour of trying to reach him, a SWAT team broke into an apartment along Allendale's restaurant row late Sunday and seized a man who purportedly threatened to shoot someone.

West Allendale Avenue was closed to all traffic while negotiators unsuccessfully tried to make contact with the 20-something man by cellphone and bullhorn after Police Chief George Scherb said he "threatened to shoot a family member."

Scherb said his officers at first "entered the apartment to talk with him" around 10 p.m. but then "realized this was a situation for the SWAT team."

Eventually, a Bergen County Regional SWAT team broke into through the back and found him passed out, a responder said. He apparently had been drinking, the responder said.

"There was no weapon," said Scherb. "There was no arrest."

The man was instead taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, he said.

The downtown business district and area streets were reopened around 11:40 p.m.

