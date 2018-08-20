Allendale Mom Charged With DWI After Ridgewood Crash

Contact Us
At the scene of the Aug. 16 crash on Pine Street in Ridgewood.
At the scene of the Aug. 16 crash on Pine Street in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An Allendale mom was charged with DWI, among other traffic offenses, after Ridgewood police said her BMW SUV struck a tree.

Sarah Lund, 48, was headed west on Pine Street when her 2016 X1 struck the tree on Pine Street just before 1 p.m. last Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Ridgewood EMTs responded to assist an ambulance driver in checking out Lund, who wasn't seriously injured.

The vehicle was impounded and removed from the scene by a flatbed tow truck.

Police later released Lund to a family member under John's Law pending a court hearing on five traffic summonses.

