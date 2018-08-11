Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Allendale Police Investigate SUV Rollover Crash That Took Out Utility Pole

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The crash clogged traffic on the busy roadway. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Allendale police, firefighters and EMS responded. Ramsey police assisted. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: Allendale police were investigating a rollover crash Monday that took out a utility pole, sent the driver to the hospital with minor pains and closed a main road for hours.

Another motorist called 911 and told police the 55-year-old Chevy Tahoe driver from New Milford "was being erratic" just before the 11:28 a.m. crash on Franklin Turnpike, Sgt. Todd A. Griffith said.

"The driver showed no signs of driving under the influence but could not provide investigating Officer Mike Dillon a reason for the erratic driving or loss of control," Griffith said.

As a result, Dillon received a careless driving summons and the Medical Fitness Unit of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission was notified.

Griffith also noted that a tire with a rim that had been unsecured on the rear floor of the 2002 SUV went flying during the crash.

"It did not strike the driver or anyone else and had no consequences in this crash, but it illustrates the hazards of unsecured cargo in that the wheel went airborne and smashed itself out of the vehicle and onto the road," the sergeant said.

"Certainly all drivers should secure all their cargo, including passengers, as heavy weights can injure their own occupants and/or create a roadway hazard to other motorists," he said

O&R Utilities responded and replaced the utility pole.

A nearby Arlton Drive homeowner also sustained property damage from the crash, Griffith noted.

Allendale police, firefighters and EMS responded. Ramsey police assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.