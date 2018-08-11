Allendale Police Investigate SUV Rollover Crash That Took Out Utility Pole

UPDATE: Allendale police were investigating a rollover crash Monday that took out a utility pole, sent the driver to the hospital with minor pains and closed a main road for hours.

Another motorist called 911 and told police the 55-year-old Chevy Tahoe driver from New Milford "was being erratic" just before the 11:28 a.m. crash on Franklin Turnpike, Sgt. Todd A. Griffith said.

"The driver showed no signs of driving under the influence but could not provide investigating Officer Mike Dillon a reason for the erratic driving or loss of control," Griffith said.

As a result, Dillon received a careless driving summons and the Medical Fitness Unit of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission was notified.

Griffith also noted that a tire with a rim that had been unsecured on the rear floor of the 2002 SUV went flying during the crash.

"It did not strike the driver or anyone else and had no consequences in this crash, but it illustrates the hazards of unsecured cargo in that the wheel went airborne and smashed itself out of the vehicle and onto the road," the sergeant said.

"Certainly all drivers should secure all their cargo, including passengers, as heavy weights can injure their own occupants and/or create a roadway hazard to other motorists," he said

O&R Utilities responded and replaced the utility pole.

A nearby Arlton Drive homeowner also sustained property damage from the crash, Griffith noted.

Allendale police, firefighters and EMS responded. Ramsey police assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.