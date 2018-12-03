Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Man Masturbates In Front Of Paramus Doctor's Patients
DV Pilot police & fire

Amazon NJ Warehouse Chemical Release: Dozens Hospitalized, One Critical, More Treated On-Scene

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The victims at the 1.3 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Robinsville, just outside of Trenton, reportedly had burning throats and difficulty breathing after the aerosol can fell off a shelf and discharged the fumes, authorities said.
The victims at the 1.3 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Robinsville, just outside of Trenton, reportedly had burning throats and difficulty breathing after the aerosol can fell off a shelf and discharged the fumes, authorities said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: 6ABC Action News (Philadelphia)

UPDATE: Two dozen workers at an Amazon warehouse in South Jersey were hospitalized – one in critical condition -- and 30 others were treated at the scene after a can of pepper spray intended to ward off bears fell from a shelf and released a cloud of fumes.

The victims at the 1.3 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Robinsville, just outside of Trenton, reportedly had burning throats and difficulty breathing after the aerosol can fell off a shelf and discharged the fumes, authorities said.

"Today at our Robbinsville fulfillment center, a damaged aerosol can dispensed strong fumes in a contained area of the facility,” said Rachael Lighty, Amazon’s regional manager for external communications. , External Communications for Amazon Operations.

“Employees experiencing symptoms are being treated onsite,” Lighty said. “As a precaution, some employees have been transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment.”

The critically injured employee was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital’s Hamilton facility.

The spray has the same effect on humans as it does on bears, according to the National Park Service’s Bear Management Office: “an extreme irritant of the skin, eyes, nose, throat, and lungs of bears, humans, and other mammals.”

National parks visitors have reportedly been victimized by the spray, the service says in an explainer.

Although symptoms subside in 45 minutes or so, victims must be closely monitored, the explainer says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.