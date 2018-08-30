Another Paterson Labor Day Weekend Shooting Reported

The fourth Paterson shooting in 18 hours was reported Saturday -- this one involving a 22-year-old Prospect Park man who, like two of the others, didn't wait for an ambulance.

City police determined the victim -- who showed up at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday -- was shot in the area of Highland and Sparrow Streets.Like the others, his wound was non-fatal.

Three previous shootings in Paterson occurred in just under 4½ hours late Friday into Saturday – one of them during a robbery.

In one, a 23-year-old city man showed up at St. Joe's with a gunshot wound. He wouldn't say where he was struck, however, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald.

A few hours later, a 33-year-old vehicle passenger was shot during a robbery on Market Street, they said.

An hour after that, a 17-year-old struck in a shooting in the area of East 24th Street and 12th Avenue got the St. Joe's without an ambulance, Valdes and Oswald said.

All four investigations “remain active and ongoing,” they said. “More information will be released once it becomes available.”

Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help find those responsible contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

