Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Outside Two Emerson Schools, Elsewhere In Town

Jerry DeMarco
The graffiti was found on the “exterior sections” of the Memorial and Villano (inset) schools, the district superintendent said.
The graffiti was found on the “exterior sections” of the Memorial and Villano (inset) schools, the district superintendent said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found outside two Emerson schools, among other areas in town, authorities said Tuesday.

“Relatedly, and in response to the events occurring as well in other towns in the area, the district is in the process of planning positive and proactive student activities and assemblies for early next year in an effort to counteract such actions,” Schools Supt. Brian P. Gatens wrote in a public notice.

He also said district officials were in contact with borough police and that the markings were “in the process of being removed” from the “exterior sections” of the Memorial and Villano schools.

Anyone who has information about the vandalism can contact Emerson police confidentially at (201) 262-2800 .

ALSO SEE: A recent rash of hate symbols that have confounded officials and angered parents have spread from Pascack Valley High School to Pascack Hills.

https://pascackvalley.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/swastikas-racist-graffiti-spread-from-pascack-valley-hs-to-hills/745334/

