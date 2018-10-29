Contact Us
Armed Robber Jumps Counter At Franklin Lakes Stop & Shop

An armed robber jumped the counter at the Stop & Shop in Franklin Lakes and pointed a pistol at a pharmacist, authorities said.

The robber – who was described as white, in his early 20s, with a medium build and light-colored hair – was wearing a blue hoodie covered by a gold and blue flannel coat, along with blue jeans and white sneakers when he pulled off the holdup just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

After jumping the counter, he “removed a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and pointed the weapon in the face of the pharmacist,” Bakelaar said. “[He demanded cough syrup with codeine, was given the syrup and fled the store, running toward Franklin Avenue.”

A Bergen County sheriff’s K-9 unit -- as well as police from Ramsey, Mahwah and other neighboring towns -- assisted in what became a fruitless search.

Bakelaar asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that might help catch the robber call Franklin Lakes police: (201) 891-3131 .

