Arrest Made After North Jersey Construction Worker Spots His Stolen Trailer On Local Job Site

A North Jersey construction could soon be reunited with his detachable trailer stolen last year after he spotted it being used by another company in Ridgewood, authorities said.

Carlos Molina, 57 of North Bergen, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property following an investigation, Ridgewood police said.

The victim on Oct. 21 told police he believed his black, United trailer -- stolen last year out of Paramus -- was parked at a Grove Street construction site, authorities said.

Patrol ran the identification and confirmed it was the same trailer before arresting Molina, a co-owner of CM Sons construction company.

The trailer was impounded for further investigation.

He was served a criminal complaint and released pending a court date.

