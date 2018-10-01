Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ‘Bearnapping’ Ends With Return Of Stuffed Autism Fund Raiser To Clifton Diner
DV Pilot police & fire

Arrest Made In Ambush Paintball Attack On Paterson Boy, 14, At Front Door

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
INSERT: Edwin I. Perez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR
Brian Caballo of Paterson was hospitalized after being ambushed by a man with a paintball gun at his front door. Photo Credit: Carolina Vasquez

Authorities charged a 21-year-old Paterson man with seriously injuring a 14-year-old city boy by blasting him with a paintball gun at his front door.

Edwin I. Perez surrendered to police Thursday morning after shooting the boy 20 to 25 times at close range on Monday in the area of 11th Avenue, authorities said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons offenses and ordered to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson Thursday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Brian Caballo spent Monday night in the hospital recovering from the attack, News 12 reported .

His mom, Carolina Vasquez, said she believed the shooter is the older brother of one of her son's classmates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.