Arrest Made In Ambush Paintball Attack On Paterson Boy, 14, At Front Door

Authorities charged a 21-year-old Paterson man with seriously injuring a 14-year-old city boy by blasting him with a paintball gun at his front door.

Edwin I. Perez surrendered to police Thursday morning after shooting the boy 20 to 25 times at close range on Monday in the area of 11th Avenue, authorities said.

He was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons offenses and ordered to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson Thursday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Brian Caballo spent Monday night in the hospital recovering from the attack, News 12 reported .

His mom, Carolina Vasquez, said she believed the shooter is the older brother of one of her son's classmates.

