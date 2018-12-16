Contact Us
Arrest Made In Ridgefield Park Home Invasion That Left Owner Pistol-Whipped, Slashed

Bergen County prosecutor's detectives and Ridgefield Park police made an arrest overnight Wednesday in a home invasion that left a village homeowner pistol-whipped and both him and an older woman slashed.

Julian Mangal, 18, had been free, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, since village police charged him with a car burglary in June.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said, he searched an unlocked car outside the victims' 4th Street home.

Armed with a gun and a knife, he walked into the house -- apparently through an unlocked door -- and took a cellphone at gunpoint from a teen who'd been sleeping on a couch, they said.

The boy’s grandmother came in and was assaulted, they added.

Mangal then went into the room of 49-year-old Frank Veritas and woke him up, authorities said.

Veritas told News4 New York that Mangal pointed a gun at him, then slashed and pistol-whipped him during a violent struggle that injured both men.

The assailant then fled with his wallet, which he said contained about $400, Veritas said.

SEE: New Jersey Homeowner Scuffles With Armed Robber, Throws Him Through Closet

Veritas told News4 New York that he was able to provide a good description to detectives because Mangal apparently had once attended a party at his house.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office had the 6-foot-3-inch, 150-pound Mangal in custody following his arrest overnight Wednesday, pending his transfer to the county jail.

