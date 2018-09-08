Assailant At Large, Grade School Sheltered In Place, After Stabbing At Route 46 Motel

A man was hospitalized and a suspect was still at large after a Tuesday morning stabbing at the Red Carpet Inn on Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

Officials enacted a shelter-in-place at Gantner Avenue Elementary School for about an hour as a precaution while police searched the area for the assailant, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The shelter-in-place as later lifted and there was a large police presence in the area for the remainder of the day, the chief said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.