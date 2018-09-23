Contact Us
Authorities: Paterson Pedestrian, 43, Seriously Injured

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities asked that anyone who might have witnessed the accident contact her offices tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson police: (973) 321-1112.
A 43-year-old Paterson woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, authorities said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after being struck near the corner of Broadway and East 23rd Street by a Honda Civic around 6:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Passaic driver remained at the scene, they said.

No charges were immediately brought nor summonses issued, they said.

An investigation was continuing.

Valdes asked that anyone who might have witnessed the accident contact her offices tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or Paterson police: (973) 321-1112 .

